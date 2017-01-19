Pro-Jallikattu protests grow stronger; O Pannerselvam to meet PM today

Chennai, Jan 19: People in large numbers continued to gather at Chennai’s Marina Beach on Thursday morning in support of bull taming sport Jallikattu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to urge him to promulgate an ordinance to lift the ban on Jallikattu, even as he requested the youth and protesters to give up their agitation over the issue.

‘Tamil Nadu Government will continue to take necessary steps to ensure holding of Jallikattu- CM O Panneerselvam (sic),’ the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam tweeted.

Meanwhile, more than 4,000 protesters, mostly students, converged at Marina beach demanding for the removal of ban on Jallikattu. They are also seeking a ban on the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, which has antagonised the people for having anti-Jallikattu stand.

The call for a ban on PETA also resonated within the AIADMK, with general secretary Sasikala Natarajan leading the chorus for it.