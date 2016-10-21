Pro-kabaddi player Rohit Chillar arrested after wife’s suicide

NewDelhi,Oct21:Pro-kabaddi player Rohit Chillar was arrested by the police on Friday days after his wife Lalita Dabas committed suicide by hanging herself. New agency ANI reported that Chillar’s father also surrendered in front of the police.

Twenty-seven-year-old Lalita had committed suicide at her apartment in West Delhi’s Nangloi area and had left a suicide note accusing her husband and his family for provoking her.

Two days after the incident, while Chillar remained untraceable, he released a four-minute video on Facebook in which he denied all the allegations and said that he will cooperate with the police in investigation.

Lalita’s father, however, alleged that Chillar’s family was demanding an SUV from them even after they gifted a sedan at the time of marriage.

Chillar has been charged with abetment of suicide and taken into custody for further interrogation. He represents ‘Bengaluru Bulls’ in the pro-kabaddi league and had joined Indian Navy in 2009.