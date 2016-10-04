Pro-Pakistan stance : BJP demands Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation

New Delhi, Oct 4: Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Tuesday staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence accusing him of a pro-Pakistan stance on the recently conducted surgical strikes by the Indian army. They demanded his resignation.

Hundreds of BJP supporters, led by Delhi unit chief Satish Upadhyay and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, gathered outside the Civil Lines residence of the Chief Minister and raised slogans against him.

They shouted: “Jo Hafeez Saeed ka yaar hai, desh ka gaddar hai (Those who are friends with Hafeez Saeed are traitors).”

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Youth and minority morcha also joined them.

The Delhi Police had to resort to mild force to disperse the protesters.

This came a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Kejriwal on Monday urged Modi to “expose the false propaganda” being spread by Islamabad.

Despite differences, Kejriwal had hailed Modi for taking strict measures against Pakistan.

In a short video message, Kejriwal had focused on Pakistan’s claims that no surgical strikes were ever conducted on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control. He had urged Modi to fight Pakistan’s propaganda “just like we have been fighting Pakistan on ground”.

The special forces of the Indian army on September 28 night carried out surgical strikes across the Line of Control in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK) and destroyed seven terror launch pads.