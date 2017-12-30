Chewing gum lands Karnataka IAS officer in trouble

Bengaluru/Karnataka, Dec 30: Preeti Gehlot, a probationary IAS officer has been issued a notice for allegedly chewing gum, while the Karnataka state song, ‘Naada Geethe’ was being played in a public meeting of Sadhana Samavesha programme on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was also present at the event.

The Deputy Commissioner of Tumakuru district KP Mohan Raj has issued a notice to Preeti Gehlot. In the notice, she was asked to submit an explanation about the incident.

Reportedly, several Karnataka news channels had telecasted the visuals of Preeti Gehlot, chewing gum while the ‘Naada Geethe’ was played.

Her behaviour was considered as an act of disrespect to the state song.

However, Preeti Gehlot has refused to respond to the queries from the media on the incident.