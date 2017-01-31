A probe into the mic malfunction in Parliament today

New Delhi, Jan 31: Former minister of state for external affairs and Indian Union Muslim League MP E. Ahamed, who collapsed during President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to both Houses of Parliament today, is said to be in a critical condition.

He has been currently kept on life support system at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier inquired about Ahamed’s health.

Ahamed collapsed while President Pranab Mukherjee addressed the Parliament in a joint session of both houses at the budget session which begins today.

During the hour-long address, the President sipped water at least 16 times (yes, we counted) and found it seemingly difficult to articulate as there were some words missing in his speech. The speech was packed with statistics backing the achievements of the government.

The public address system in the Central Hall of Parliament screeched disturbing the start of the President’s speech. The Lok Sabha secretariat has ordered an internal inquiry into the lapse.

As the president enumerated the government’s achievements, the Prime Minister thumped his desk repeatedly and especially so when the surgical strikes and demonetisation were mentioned.