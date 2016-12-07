Producer Ritesh Sidwani says ‘Will bring Mahira Khan for ‘Raees’ promotions, if needed’

Mumbai, Dec 7 :  Ritesh Sidwani, producer of Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer film “Raees”, says that if they feel the necessity to bring the Pakistani actress to India for promotions, they will do it.

At the trailer launch of the film, when Sidwani was asked if Mahira will come for promotions of “Raees”, he said: “I think when we start promotions and if we find it necessary to involve her and bring her here, we will do it.

“I don’t think there will be any restriction for her from government and it won’t be problem to issue visa to her. We will decide about her involvement.”

Set in Gujarat in the 1980s, “Raees” tells the story of a bootlegger whose business is thwarted by a tough policeman. The film is co-produced by Excel Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and marks the Bollywood debut of Mahira.

