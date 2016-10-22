Producers casting Pakistan actors to pay Rs 5 crore as penance: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, Oct 22: After giving his approval for the release of Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said that every producer who has cast Pakistani artists will pay Rs 5 crore as penance to army welfare.
Thackeray also said that producers will have to give in writing that they will not take Pakistani actors in their films.
“While Pakistan bans Indian content, why do we give them a red carpet here?” asked Thackeray in a press conference after his meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil team.
