Productive and detailed discussion of budget should be done, Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Jan. 31: While appealing to the political parties to uphold people’s interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said productive and detailed discussion of budget should be done.

“We had discussions with parties, both individually and collectively. A productive and detailed discussion of budget should be done,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session.

“I expect all the parties will take forward the session by doing perfect discussion,” he added.

Outlining the session strategy, the Prime Minister said that discussion on the merger of the General and Railway Budget will also take place and its future benefits will be highlighted.

Putting light on certain amendments, the Prime Minister said earlier the budget used to be presented in the evening at 5 p.m. but since the time of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the budget has been started to be presented right after the session begins.

“A new tradition is starting,” he said.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari earlier in the day addressed the Parliament.

The duo stressed on the importance of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas.’

President Mukherjee backed the government for its pro-poor-, pro-Dalit policies and enumerated the other policies taken by the Centre for the betterment of the women, farmer and youth.

The Budget Session is to begin from tomorrow with the presentation of the general budget and 34 other bills which will be taken up for passing. (ANI)