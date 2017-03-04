Prohibition on exit polls extended till March 9

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) The Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on exit polls for the assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh by a day to March 9, following the death of two contesting candidates.

“Conducting of exit poll and disseminating result of any exit poll now stands prohibited till 5.30 p.m. of March 9, 2017,” the poll panel said, as it adjourned, to March 9, the poll in Uttar Pradesh’s Alapur and Uttarakhand’s Karna Prayag, owing to the deaths of candidates Chand Shekhar and Kuldeep Singh Kanwasi respectively.

The Commission on January 27 had notified the period of prohibition of conduct of exit polls for the ongoing assembly polls from February 4 (7 a.m.) to March 8 (5.30 p.m.).

–IANS

and/vd