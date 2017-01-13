Project Runway junior contestants accessorize sport wearables as bracelets and pendants

New york,Jan 13:A Fitbit. Or at least that’s what Project Runway Junior led us to believe this week as all contestants sport accessoriesNew

To coincide with the challenge, Tim introduces the designers to the director of product marketing from Fitbit. She tells them about Fitbit’s newest products: bracelets and pendants. After designing a versatile look for a fashionista to go from a daytime activity to a night out, the designers must pick one of those Fitbits to accessorize their models. Sounds simple enough!

Tim tells them they have 45 minutes to sketch and “shop” at mini Mood (the closet). When he calls time, the teens rush to pick out their fabrics. Izzy wants to do a darker color palette to show the designers she has range. Allie starts grabbing up everything so she can decide later. The others swap and share ideas like the sweet kids they are.

After Tim closes mini Mood, he tells them they’ll have model fittings at the end of the day along with his critiques.

Setting off to work, the designers waste no time. Allie decides to do a fitted pant in a sky-blue neoprene (which sounds terrifying to me); Chelsea wants to do a bandeau (which also sounds terrifying); and Tieler says something about making “a giant balloon” (which sounds really terrifying).

Halfway through the day, Izzy decides she’s going to scrap her look. Chris gives her fabric to use, which isn’t a big deal but goes to show how willing these designers are to help one another. An hour into her change, Izzy changes her mind again. She says the person who does this on Project Runway is always the person who goes home. Smart girl.

Tim comes in a little bit later to do his critiques. He helps Chelsea re-envision her jumpsuit and makes Cartier worry about her simple shift dress. They both have to reconfigure their looks, but the other designers are staying pretty much on track, including last week’s on-the-bottom designers A’kai and Hawwaa.