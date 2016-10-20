Promotion Numbers: ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ experience recreated for fans

New Delhi, Oct 20 : “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” selected fans can revisit the movie’s characters’ journeys in London or Paris, including local recommendations from the stars such as Ranbir Kapoors favourite restaurant and the film’s director Karan Johar’s preferred cafes and insider shopping spots.

Airbnb, a community driven hospitality company, on Thursday announced the launch of a social media contest The Ae Dil Lets Airbnb to celebrate the forthcoming release of “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, which also stars Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan.

Karan said in a statement: “London’s grandeur and the romance of Paris have always enticed Bollywood buffs from every generation. The contest is a great way for travellers and Bollywood aficionados to relive the romance of film.”

To participate, people have to create a dream ‘Wishlist’ of five of the company’s properties in London or Paris on its website or app. Participants can make as many Wishlists as desired and title them under a cinematic name to increase their chances of winning.

Two lucky winners will be selected based on the most creative name for their Wishlist and will get the chance to travel to either London or Paris with a guest. The contest opens on Thursday and closes on October 30.

The film will release on October 28.