Properties of Dawood Ibrahim worth Rs. 15,000 crore seized in UAE, diplomatic success of PM Modi, says BJP

New Delhi January 5: After Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that efforts are on to bring India’s most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahim, his properties worth Rs. 15,000 crore was seized in UAE.

“The efforts to bring Dawood Ibrahim are on,” Singh said on Tuesday.

During last year, the Union Home Minister had asserted that Dawood would be nabbed soon and would be brought to India.

BJP tweeted that this action against Dawood Ibrahim was based on a dossier provided by the Indian government.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier reiterated that it will continue to pursue Pakistan to handover Dawood after a television channel claimed that it has tracked his location.

The designated global terrorist’s presence in Pakistan was confirmed by the United Nations last year.

Among the nine addresses provided by India, six were found to be correct by a UN committee.