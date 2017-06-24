Property dealer shot by unknown assailants outside a park in Sector 9 of Gurugram

Gurugram,June24:A 27-year-old property dealer, identified as Narendra Katariya, was shot by unknown assailants outside a park in Sector 9 of Gurugram on Thursday night. According to the police, after finishing his routine round of badminton at 8.30 pm, Katariya had just hopped in his vehicle when a group of men arrived on motorcycles and opened fire.

The bullets shattered the windshield of the vehicle and hit Katariya on his chest, stomach and limbs. According to an eyewitness, the assailants fled after firing the shots. Some passersby then took the victim to the Medanta Hospital, where he died during the treatment. Later, the police informed Katariya’s family in the Basai village.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) in Sector 9A police station. “The case is under investigation now. We are questioning his friends and family members as it seems to be a case of personal rivalry,” Bhupendra Singh, SHO of Sector 9, said..