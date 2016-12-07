Prophet Muhammad’s birthday: MPs urge Speaker to declare December 12 a holiday

December 7, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Dec 7: Lok Sabha members on Wednesday urged Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to declare December 12 a holiday as December 13 is a holiday on account of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday and December 10 and 11 are the weekend.

The issue was raised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sudip Bandopadhyay who said December 13 is the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, which is a Tuesday, and requested the Speaker to declare Monday, December 12, a holiday as well.

“We appeal that December 12 be declared a holiday. We can come again on Wednesday,” Bandopadhyay said.

He was supported by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

“I think the entire house will agree,” he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said it can be discussed in the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

“We have great regard for Prophet Muhammad Paigambar Sahab and a holiday has been announced for that day. It can be discussed in the BAC,” he said.

–IANS

Tags: , ,
Related News
Tweet lands Rahul Gandhi in trouble: RS chairman Venkaiah Naidu issues privilege notice
Lok Sabha passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill
Triple Talaq Bill for Protection of Rights of Muslim women tabled in Lok Sabha
Prime Minister Modi to build a ‘New India’ free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, casteism and communalism
Parliament
Lok Sabha Passes Banking Regulations Bill
Members of opposition stages walkout in Lok Sabha
Top