Prophet Muhammad’s birthday: MPs urge Speaker to declare December 12 a holiday

New Delhi, Dec 7: Lok Sabha members on Wednesday urged Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to declare December 12 a holiday as December 13 is a holiday on account of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday and December 10 and 11 are the weekend.

The issue was raised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sudip Bandopadhyay who said December 13 is the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, which is a Tuesday, and requested the Speaker to declare Monday, December 12, a holiday as well.

“We appeal that December 12 be declared a holiday. We can come again on Wednesday,” Bandopadhyay said.

He was supported by Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

“I think the entire house will agree,” he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said it can be discussed in the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

“We have great regard for Prophet Muhammad Paigambar Sahab and a holiday has been announced for that day. It can be discussed in the BAC,” he said.

–IANS