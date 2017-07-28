How to protect yourself against the virus on World Hepatitis Day 2017

New Delhi,July28:Viral hepatitis is inflammation of the liver caused due to a virus, and it is one of the leading causes of death globally, accounting for 1.34 million deaths per year. If that weren’t enough, there are five different types of hepatitis virus that you are prone to. The virus spreads quite easily, but there are many ways you can protect yourself from it. So for this World Hepatitis Day, here are our top five tips to save yourself from the hepatitis virus:

Prevention is always better than cure. There are vaccinations available for both hepatitis A and B, and ideally children above a year or older should get it.

It is important to be educated about the different kinds of hepatitis virus and how they all spread. Hepatitis A and E are usually spread through contaminated food or water, as it is usually excreted through the feces of an infected person. Hepatitis B, C and D are primarily spread through contact with infected blood. Sexual transmission is common in hepatitis B.

Take precautions when travelling

It is important to get vaccinated if you are travelling to places where hepatitis virus is common, or there is a high chance of you contracting it. Some areas include Asia, Eastern Europe, Central and South America, Mexico and Africa. Again, make sure to stay clean and sanitary, especially when it comes to food and water.

Practice safe sex

Unprotected sexual contact puts you at risk of contracting the hepatitis virus, especially hepatitis B. Using a condom and practicing safer sex can help minimize the risk. It is important to note that you may be at high risk if you have sex with an infected person, have multiple sexual partners, or are a man who has sex with men.