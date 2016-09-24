Protestors block road in Jalandhar due to sacrilege incident

JALANDHAR,Sept24: Another incident of sacrilege of Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib took place inPunjab on Saturday morning. Torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib and from a Gutka (a compilation of some compositions from the Sikh holy book) were found in a distributary near Sher Singh Colony.

The torn pages were spotted in the canal in the morning by two youths while they were on their way to the Gurudwara in the morning and they informed the Gurudwara management, the word spread soon and police was also informed. Local residents descended into the flowing distributary and several pages were taken out from a distance of a few kilometres as they spread with the flowing water. A Gutkawas also recovered.

Meanwhile at around 9 am Sikh activists sat on a dharna in busy Kapurthala chowk and blocked traffic to protest against the incident and to demand arrest of the accused. The dharna was continuing even after two years.

Punjab remained on the boil after sacrilege incident in Bargari, district Faridkot, in October last year and then quite a few incidents were reported from across the state. Two Sikh men were also killed in Behbal Kalan village, district Faridkot, when police opened fire on protestors who were sitting on dharna against the sacrilege incident.