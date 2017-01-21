Protests against Jallikattu ban getting louder with nationwide support

New Delhi, Jan. 21: The chorus supporting the bull taming sport Jallikattu is getting louder with people witnessing nation-wide protests on Saturday.

Protests were seen in Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai with people coming out in support of the sport and agitating against People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The national capital also saw staging of protests in favour of Jallikattu with people in Tamil Sangam area collectively coming together and demanding the event to be held.

Goa also felt the tumult of the same, with Tamil Community there protesting in favour of Jallikattu, urging the government to lift the ban on their thousand-year-old cultural festival.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s Marina Beach is thronged by massive crowd as the protest extends to fifth day.

The protesters have refused to vacate the place till the event is organised.

The Tamil Nadu Government sent an ordinance on Jallikattu to the Home Ministry, which was passed by the Centre yesterday.

The ordinance has now been sent to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent.

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MPs have reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Mukherjee over Jallikattu ordinance. (ANI)