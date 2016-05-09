Protests in Bihar over killing of a boy by JD-U legislator’s son

Patna, May 9: Normal life was badly hit on Monday in Bihar’s Gaya town by a shutdown called by BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to protest against the killing of a teenager, allegedly by a ruling party legislator’s son.

Rocky Yadav, 30, allegedly shot dead Aditya Sachdeva, the teenaged son of a businessman, on Saturday night for overtaking his car on the Bodh Gaya-Gaya road.

Rocky is the son of legislative council member Manorma Devi of the ruling Janata Dal (United) (JD-U).

His father Bindi Yadav, a criminal-turned-politician, was with him in the car along with a bodyguard.

While Rocky has been absconding since the incident, his father and the bodyguard were arrested and are to be produced in a local court on Monday, Gaya senior superintendent of police Garima Malik said.

“We are looking for the accused inside and outside the state,” she said.

Hundreds of slogan-shouting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers, including Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Prem Kumar, took to the streets of Gaya district demanding arrest of Rocky Yadav.

“Police must arrest the accused without delay and take convincing action in this case,” said Prem Kumar who represents Gaya town in the assembly.

BJP workers asked shopkeepers to down shutters, burnt tyres, blocked roads and urged people to support the shutdown.

“Look, it is hundred percent shutdown in Gaya town. Vehicles are not running. People are angry with what happened to Aditya and his family,” Prem Kumar said.

This latest incident has vindicated his stand that “jungle raj” has returned to Bihar, he said.

Police said its preliminary investigation shows that Rocky got into a fit of rage after Aditya’s car allegedly did not let his Land Rover vehicle pass. The row resulted in the teenager being shot dead.

The accused’s vehicle has been recovered from his parents’ house, police said.

Bindi Yadav has a criminal record. He was earlier arrested after a huge cache of cartridges of AK 47 was recovered from him.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav said that proper action would be taken against any one found guilty.

Tejeswi belongs to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), a constituent of Bihar’s ruling ‘grand alliance’ whose other two members are JD(U) and Congress.