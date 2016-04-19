Protests continue; traffic disrupted on Hosur Road

Bengaluru, April 19: For the second day in a row, the vehicular movement on the arterial Hosur Road was disrupted, as thousands of protestors gathered at Bommanahalli Junction on Tuesday morning.

As a result, traffic movement below the flyover was disrupted since 8.30 a.m. in the morning. However, traffic movement has not affected on the flyover.

Shops and commercial establishments downed their shutters anticipating trouble and additional police force has been deployed in the sensitive area to monitor law and order. According to Additional Commissioner (East) Harishekaran, around 20 KSRP platoons, eight DCPs and 300 policemen are at the spot, trying to control the situation.

The police put up barricades and tried to restrict the protestors to the service roads. However, the protestors broke the barricades and barged into the main road. They even pelted stones, it is said, The police fired tear gas shell at them.

The traffic police are diverting the traffic from Bommanahalli and Hosa Road Junction to adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, a majority of the garment factories in Peenya and Rajagopalanagar downed their shutters. Protests have been reported at Yeshwanthpur, Gorguntepalya.

According to initial reports, traffic movement has been severely affected on entry and exit points of the city, Nelamangala Road, Outer Ring Road Junction, Jalahalli Cross and Tumkur Road. With thousands of garment workers taking to the streets, vehicular movement has been severely impacted at Bidadi on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway.