Protests erupt in California and Oakland over Donald Trump’s victory 

November 9, 2016 | By :

Washington DC, November 9: Protesters took to the streets of Oakland, California, early Wednesday after Donald Trump’s shock presidential win. According to local media, several different protests took place throughout the Bay Area city.

In one, a woman was injured after being struck by a car that witnesses said hit her intentionally, according to local media.

It was unclear if the woman was involved in the protest. The California Highway Patrol confirmed that the eastbound lanes were shut down due to the incident, but they did not elaborate on the circumstances.

About 200 people, mostly students, took part in a protest at the University of California, Berkeley, local media reported. Elsewhere, protesters reportedly lit flares and burned Trump in effigy, while others lit garbage on fire in the downtown area.

