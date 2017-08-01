Proxima-B won't harbour life: Claims NASA research.

Washington DC, August 1: NASA scientists have found that the planet Proxima-b, won’t support life due to the presence of frequent stellar eruptions. Stellar eruptions could be defined as Ultraviolet and x-ray radiation from solar flares which induce electromagnetic disturbances on the earth’s atmosphere.

These radiations can threaten the atmosphere of the planet due to oxygen loss. To resolve a star’s habitable zone, scientists studied how much heat and light the star emits. The planet Proxima-b rotates under the zone of red dwarf Proxima Centuari. It is at a distance of four light years.

Stars produce more heat and light than the sun, so the habitable zone must be kept at a long distance. Apart from the heat and visible light, stars also produce X-rays and ultraviolet radiation. It results in the formation of stellar eruptions like flares and coronal mass ejections called as space weather. Moreover, this radiation is an erosion of atmospheric molecules- hydrogen and oxygen.

Another important factor for habitat is the star’s age. It’s according to the scientist’s observations gathered from NASA’s Kepler Mission. The scientists found out that atmosphere of Proxima b will experience a cluster of X-rays and ultraviolet radiations in every two hours. They also found that oxygen would disappear from the planet’s atmosphere in 10 million years. Further, the magnetic activity and the stellar wind would worsen space weather conditions.