PTI party worker shot dead in Karachi

December 27, 2016 | By :
Murder case under-trial shot dead outside Delhi court.

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec27: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party worker was killed by unknown shooters in Karachi on Monday.

Fazal Zai was killed in a firing incident in the nursery area of Shahrah-e-Faisal in the early hours, reports the Dawn.

According to PTI officials, Fazal Zai was shot thrice, out of which one bullet went through his head.

Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged in Tipu Sultan Police Station by PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Clauses of murder and terrorism were included in the case. (ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
‘I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get married’- Says Imran Khan
Indian boy shot dead in Chicago
British headteacher on bucket list Amazon adventure predicts own death on Twitter, gets killed by armed pirates
Something unwonted: Gang of five men molested two transgender women at their residence in Karachi
Hurricane Harvey: Nikhil Bhatia, Indian student dies in Texas hospital, another critical
Enforcement Directorate arrests meat exporter Moin Qureshi for alleged money laundering case
Top