PTI party worker shot dead in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec27: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party worker was killed by unknown shooters in Karachi on Monday.

Fazal Zai was killed in a firing incident in the nursery area of Shahrah-e-Faisal in the early hours, reports the Dawn.

According to PTI officials, Fazal Zai was shot thrice, out of which one bullet went through his head.

Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged in Tipu Sultan Police Station by PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Clauses of murder and terrorism were included in the case. (ANI)