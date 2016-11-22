Puducherry Bye-Poll: Congress leader V Narayanasamy wins Nellithope constituency 

Puducherry, Nov 22: Senior Congress leader V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday sealed a berth in the Legislative Assembly by winning the Nellithope by-poll, thereby ensuring his continuance as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory.

The veteran Congressman, who was facing the electoral test in an Assembly poll for the first time, won Nellithope defeating his AIADMK rival Om Sakthi Sekar by a margin of 11,144 votes. Mr Narayanasamy secured 18,709 votes while Mr Sekar polled 7, 565 votes. The remaining six candidates in the fray lost their deposits.

As a non-member in the 30-member Legislative Assembly, Mr Narayanasamy was made the Chief Minister after Congress-DMK combine secured a majority in the 2016 Assembly elections.

The Congress High Command’s decision to appoint Mr Narayanasamy had evoked a violent response by the supporters of chief of Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) A. Namassivayam, was projected by a section of Congress leaders as the chief ministerial candidate who during the campaign.

Born to Velu Gramni, a toddy tapper and Iswary, in Poornankuppam village here on May 30, 1947, Mr Narayanasamy first entered the electoral fray in 2009 parliamentary elections, though prior to his entry into Lok Sabha he was elected to the Rajya Sabha thrice.

Before becoming the Chief Minister, Mr Narayanasamy held the post of junior minister for Parliamentary Affairs in United Progressive Alliance-1 and MoS for Prime Minister’s Office in UPA-II. He had also served as president of PCC and held various positions in the Congress party.

Mr. Narayanasamy did his schooling from Ariyankuppam in 1965 and graduated from the Tagore Arts College in 1969. He did his Legal education in Madras Law College and also Master of Law between 1969 and 1973.