Puducherry CM Narayanasamy wins by-election at Nellithope

November 22, 2016 | By :

Chennai, Nov 22 : Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy was on Tuesday elected to the Puducherry assembly, winning the Nellithope seat by 11,144 seats.

Narayanasamy trounced his nearest AIADMK rival by 11,144 votes by securing 18,709 votes.

The by-election was held on Saturday following the resignation of Congress member John Kumar so that Narayanasamy could contest and continue as the Chief Minister.

Narayanasamy did not contest the assembly polls of May 2016. However, the Congress chose him as the Chief Minister.

Under law, a minister who is a non-member of an assembly has to get elected to the house within six months after assuming office.

–IANS

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Puducherry launches Mobile App scheme for police verification for passport issuance
Note ban: Income Tax uncovers Rs 246 crore transaction in benami account of Tamil Nadu political leader
Puducherry’s Lt Governor Kiran Bedi is against all canons of democracy: DMK
Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi urges Center to set up probe agency in Puducherry
Indian-origin British sculptor wins $1 million ‘Jewish Nobel’
Government of Puducherry to conduct three day Indian Panorama from Feb 6
Top