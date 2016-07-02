Puducherry Govt Announces Free Tickets To Rajinikanth’s ‘Kabali’ For Building Toilets

Puducherry July 2:Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kabali has to be one of the most avidly awaited films of the year, and government organisations are making sure that they channel the frenzy surrounding the movie toward a good cause.

According to a report in The Times of India, the Puducherry government has offered residents of Sellipet panchayat free tickets for the film Kabali if they construct toilets in their homes.

The state government took this innovative step after they found that out of the 772 households in Sellipet village, 447 did not have a toilet, which meant that almost 58 percent of the residents were defecating in open spaces.

BJP leader and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi who was recently appointed as the Lt Governor of Puducherry, tweeted that the government’s innovative idea was working.