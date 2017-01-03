Puducherry govt imposes ban on sharing official content on social media

Puducherry, Jan 3 : Puducherry Government has imposed a ban on government officials sharing any matter pertaining to the government on social media like Facebook,Twitter and Whatsaap, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said.
Talking to news persons after a Cabinet Meeting here last night, the Chief Minister said stringent action would be initiated against any official who was found to be violating the order.
Mr.
Narayansmay said that the cabinet had discussed issues such as creating infrastructure for cashless transactions, acquisition of land for Industries Department, convening of assembly session on January 24, provision of drinking water to Mahe from Kerala and taxation structure.
The Cabinet will meet here again on January 10, he added.

