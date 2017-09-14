Puducherry launches Mobile App scheme for police verification for passport issuance

Puducherry/Tamil Nadu, September 14: The Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said that there is a constant increase in the number of applications received for passports, from Puducherry and neighbouring Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, at the Passport Seva Kendra here.

According to the reliable sources, V Narayanaswamy said that launching the Mobile Scheme application for police verification of applications to issue passports, resulted in receiving around 5,000 applications every month at the Kendra for passports. He further said that”“Puducherry is a small state, but the number of applications received for passport here is larger as the link Puducherry has with several countries is broad based. Puducherry is the second Union Territory after Daman and Diu to launch the mobile Application scheme and this citizen friendly initiative would reduce the passport processing time by ten days.”

According to official sources, PK Ashok Babu who is the Regional Passport Officer Chennai said in a release in Puducherry that by the introduction of the mobile application scheme it would determine to accelerate the process of issuance of passports and for speedy submission of police verification report. The field level verification officers would now find it easy to directly capture the police verification report into the system digitally.

The release added that “With the launch of the application the need to download and print the physical personal details form and also the questionnaire would no longer be required. That would ultimately result in paperless and end-to-end digital flow of the verification process and reduce the time required for completion of the police verification report within the desired time limit.