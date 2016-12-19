Puerto Rico ‘s Stephanie Dell Valle crowned Miss World 2016 in US

Puerto Rico 's Stephanie Dell Valle crowned Miss World 2016 in US

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle was crowned Miss World 2016 today, winning the top prize in the 66th edition of the pageant held this year in the United States.
The first runner-up was Yaritza Miguelina Reyes Ramirez of the Dominican Republic.
Indonesia’s Natasha Mannuela took third place.
Contestants from more than 100 countries took part in the Miss World beauty pageant, held at National Harbor near Washington, DC.

