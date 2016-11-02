Pulimurugan to release all over UAE and GCC tomorrow, tweets Mohanlal, the Complete Actor

UAE/GCC, November 2: The latest success of the Complete Actor Mohanlal. Pulimurugan would release all over in UAE and GCC tomorrow, on November 3rd, tweets the hero of the film, Mohanlal.

The Film distribution is done by Phars Film.

#Pulimurugan Releasing in Cinemas all over UAE & GCC on November 3rd , Distribution by Phars Film pic.twitter.com/Xj5TclH6dy

— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 2, 2016