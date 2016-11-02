Pulimurugan to release all over UAE and GCC tomorrow, tweets Mohanlal, the Complete Actor

November 2, 2016 | By :

UAE/GCC, November 2: The latest success of the Complete Actor Mohanlal. Pulimurugan would release all over in UAE and GCC tomorrow, on November 3rd, tweets the hero of the film, Mohanlal.

The Film distribution is done by Phars Film.

#Pulimurugan Releasing in Cinemas all over UAE & GCC on November 3rd , Distribution by Phars Film pic.twitter.com/Xj5TclH6dy

— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) November 2, 2016

Tags: , , ,
Related News
World’s longest zip line launched in UAE
UAE claim Qatari fighter jets ‘intercept’ its passenger plane, Doha denies it
Feel your adrenaline: Pack your bags for a trip to Yas Island and rave up to get thrilled, wet and wild
Leaking of ‘Riyadh Agreement’: Qatar accuses GCC nations
Foreigners living in Qatar with residence visas will no longer be eligible for visas on arrival into the United Arab Emirates, a spokesman for Etihad Airways added.
Qatar Nationals Not Allowed to Board Flight to UAE, Says Etihad
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar over encouraging terrorism
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar over encouraging terrorism
Top