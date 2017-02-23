Pulsar Suni surrenders at Court in Ernakulam

Kochi, Feb 23: The Kerala Police arrested Pulsar Suni and Vijeesh who were on the lookout for abducting and molesting a Malayalam actress. Pulsar Sunil and Vijeesh were arrested while that were trying to surrender at the CJM court, Ernakulam.

The famous south Indian actress was waylaid and harassed after she was been abducted while she was on the way from Thrissur to Kochi. The car she was traveling belonged to a film unit.

According to the statement of the victim, persons named Pulsar Suni, Manikandan and Vijeesh harassed her for nearly two hours. A few hours after the incident, Mainkandan was caught from Palakkad.

Yesterday, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership had brought up the name of the son of a leading politician and also the role of a CPI-M activist from Kannur in the kidnap case.

The actress was abducted on February 17, Friday. After molesting and blackmailing her, They dropped her near director-turned-actor Lal’s house. Knowing about the incident, director Lal informed the police at once. As called by Pulsar Suni, director Anto Joseph came to Lal’s house along with MLA PT Thomas. The team of Pulsar Suni was actually planning to blackmail the actress and make a deal in the presence of Lal and Anto Joseph, who were totally ignorant about the actual scene. The unexpected entry of MLA PT Thomas turned all plans upside down. PT Thomas became suspicious and he started questioning her driver, Martin. As he could not withstand the questioning, Martin confessed the whole episode to PT Thomas MLA. The same time police arrived and a case was registered.

The victim told the police that Pulsar Sunil committed the crime at the behest of others. Sunil reportedly told the actress that he had been hired to kidnap her and if she resisted, he would have to use force.

The police is on the search for Pulsar Sunil and his associate, and have split into three teams with two teams searching for him in Tamil Nadu. Five people involved in the kidnap case are in police custody so far.

P.T. Thomas, the Congress legislator who reached the home of Lal soon after learning of the incident, told reporters in Kochi on Wednesday that it is clear that there were flaws in the police probe. He said while the state police chief was informed about the incident very soon, the top police officials in Kochi came to know about it much later. He said valuable time elapsed and by then, the prime accused and others managed to escape.