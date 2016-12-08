Pulwama: Gunmen loot Rs 10 lakh from J and K bank

Srinagar, Dec 8: Gunmen on Thursday looted Rs 10 lakh from a bank in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, the state police said.

A police officer said four to five gunmen entered the Aarihal village branch of the J&K Bank and decamped with the cash after overpowering the staff and security.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the robbers.

It was the second incident of bank robbery in Kashmir in a month. Last month, gunmen robbed a bank in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

–IANS

