Pumped up Trump drives a truck

London [U.K.], Mar. 24 (ANI): Amid the battle over the health care bill yet to be passed, United States President Donald Trump found time to indulge in some fanfare.

Trump, ahead of his meeting with truck drivers and trucking CEOs at the White House, tried his hand at an 18-wheeler truck and looked quite pumped up while doing it.

Back in the cabinet room, the President held a listening session on health care with truckers and CEOs from the American Trucking Associations, as reported by The Guardian.

Trump took to Twitter to let the world know of his experience.

Meanwhile, the House will vote on legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare on Friday morning, following a day of multiple high-level meetings, which one senior administration official describing the meeting with one word – intense. (ANI)