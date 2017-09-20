Pune asthma patient attacks his doctor in a fit of rage owing to expensive treatment

A poor 75-year-old patient undergoing treatment for asthma at a city hospital attacked his doctor in a fit of rage on Monday evening, allegedly because of expensive treatment. The incident made bigger news because the doctor withdrew his police complaint against the assailant.

Maruti Shivrale (75), the father of a construction labourer, attacked Dr Santosh Awari with a knife when the doctor had come for a routine check-up on Monday evening.

Injured on his hand and stomach, Dr Awari of Sinhagad Multispeciality Hospital, Nanded Phata, filed a police complaint at Haveli police station but withdrew it later. “I am not interested in court and police matters and hence I willingly withdrew my complaint,” Dr Awari said while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Sinhgad Multispeciality Hospital at Nanded Phata (HT PHOTO)

The patient, who was under treatment at the hospital for four days, was discharged on Monday without any charge for medical treatment, Dr Awari said.

“We at the hospital did not want any trouble and so we decided to discharge him immediately,” he said.

The patient and his relatives justified the attack on the doctor and accused the hospital of levying high charges. Dr Awari refuted the charge saying that the hospital bill was never generated and therefore, “there was no question of excess amount.” He said that the bill for four days of treatment at the hospital would not have crossed ₹9,000.

According to the hospital staff, Shivrale was an alcoholic who was admitted to Navale Hospital at Narhe from where he came to the Sinhagad Multispeciality hospital.

Inspector Vishwambhar Golde of Haveli Police Station told HT that they could not take any action as the doctor had withdrawn his complaint. “Dr Awari is not interested in court procedures,” he said.

Representing the Sinhagad Road Medico-Legal Forum, Dr Anil Dudhbhate strongly condemned the attack and said that such attacks were happening frequently and the issue needed to be addressed urgently. “There is a need for greater interaction between doctors and patients. Every section in society has to come forward to solve such conflicts,” he said, adding that the Sinhagad Road Forum will soon organise a workshop on this.