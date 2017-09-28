Pune baby in incubator ,sustains severe burn injuries after the incubator caught fire in a hospital,dies

Pune,Sept28:A newborn baby, who had sustained severe burn injuries after an incubator caught fire in a hospital in Pune, breathed her last in the early hours of Thursday, police said. According to reports, a short circuit may have caused the incubator to overheat and catch fire. The incident took place at Vatsalya Hospital in Budhwar Peth area of Pune city.

Police said the newborn was placed in a warmer incubator after having trouble in breathing. Her family members according to the police, said they heard a loud noise around 8 am Tuesday and rushed to the incubator only to find that it had caught fire. By the time a nurse pulled the baby out, she had sustained severe burn injuries.

The baby was later rushed to a nearby paediatric hospital for intensive care. Senior inspector Appasaheb Shevale of Vishrambag police station said, “The baby passed away in the early hours of Thursday, around 2 am. She had suffered over 80 per cent burn injuries.”

A case was earlier lodged against doctors and staff of the hospital under Indian Penal Code’s section 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and section 338 (for causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) when the newborn was critical. Senior inspector Shevale said the sections of the offence will be now be upgraded as the baby has passed away. Police are yet to make arrests in the case.