ISL: Pune City coach handed four-match suspension

Pune, December 28: FC Pune City head coach Ranko Popovic has been suspended for four matches and fined Rs 5 lakh with immediate effect for the club’s upcoming games in the Hero Indian Super League.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee found Popovic in breach of Article 50 (misconduct against match officials) and Article 58 (offensive behaviour and fair play) for his remarks made against Match Officials at the post-match press conference in Goa after the match between FC Goa and FC Pune City.

“Mr. Ranko Popovic, Head Coach of FC Pune City is fined Rs 5,00,000 (five lakh INR) and is suspended for 4 (four) matches of FC Pune City, from the date of this decision. The amount should be deposited to All India Football Federation within 10 days from the date of communication of this decision and until such payment, the match suspension to continue, over and above 4 match suspension,” said AIFF Disciplinary Committee report communication to the club.

Popovic will therefore miss Pune City’s home game against NorthEast United (30th Dec), away games to Kerala Blasters (4th Jan) and Chennaiyin FC (13th Jan) and ATK’s visit to Pune (20th Jan).

