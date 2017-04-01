Pune IT company vanishes duping all 148 employees

Pune, April1:Nearly 150 employees were duped by an IT firm, which mysteriously vanished on Thursday, without having paid its people for the past two months.

Signifia Techride, that called itself an IT firm, was operating from City Center building, located behind Persistent Systems in Phase I of the Hinjewadi IT Park. On Thursday, when employees went to the office, they found it closed down and completely empty.

Around 148 employees have lodged a complaint with the Hinjewadi police against senior officebearers, identified as Poonam Gaikwad, Mahendra Patil and Abasaheb Kalaskar. According to the complainants, the office-bearers had taken money from each employee as a security deposit and then vanished without paying them.

Speaking to Mirror , Nilesh Hale, one of the complainants, said, “After completing my engineering degree, I was searching for a job and I got in touch with the company through a reference. After clearing all the interview rounds, I was excited when the company offered me a job.”

“The company officials asked me to pay them Rs 30,000 as a security deposit and promised to return it after some time. I joined the office in December 2016 and since then, the company has not paid us our salaries. Apart from myself there were over hundred employees who had not been paid. The company officials kept promising us that they would pay us in the next few days, but it never materialised,” Hale added.

Some of the employees were recruited through consulting agencies. One of them, requesting anonymity, told Pune Mirror , “I earlier had a job which was not related to the IT field. However, through a consultancy, when I got this job, I was overjoyed. However, the happiness lasted only for two months as I am once again jobless and feeling cheated.”

In February, some of the employees had approached the police against the company officials, but no complaint was registered at the time. Subinspector RM Kengar of Hinjewadi police station, who is investigating the case, told Pune Mirror,“In February, some of the employees had approached us after which we called the company officials to the police station.

At the time, the officials had promised that they would be paying all their dues, after which the employees decided not to lodge a complaint. However, on Thursday, the employees found no trace of the office and the officials were also missing. So, they finally lodged a complaint with us.”

