Pune Cotton Factory blaze : Four women among five killed

October 20, 2016 | By :

Pune, Oct 20 :  Five persons, including four women, were killed when a fire broke out in a warehouse of a cotton company in Chakan here on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. and the fire spread very quickly in the godown, packed with cotton and clothes, barely giving time to people to escape.

Sunny Industrial Godowns is located in Kharabvadi area of Chakan, around 45 km on the outskirts of Pune.

Five fire tenders and six water tankers battled the flames.

All five victims were employees of the company. Some other workers managed to escape.

–IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
ISL Update: Keen tussle on cards as Jamshedpur takes on Pune
Indian will have nine new smart cities
Pune take on holders in their own backyard to enhance semi berth
Pune violence spreads to Mumbai, Dalit groups call for Maha Bandh tomorrow
Four dogs burned alive ,16 poisoned in Baner locality in Pune ,on World Animal Day
Paytm plans to sell 10 million monthly tickets across booking of flights, train and bus tickets in 2017
Top