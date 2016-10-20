Pune Cotton Factory blaze : Four women among five killed

Pune, Oct 20 : Five persons, including four women, were killed when a fire broke out in a warehouse of a cotton company in Chakan here on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. and the fire spread very quickly in the godown, packed with cotton and clothes, barely giving time to people to escape.

Sunny Industrial Godowns is located in Kharabvadi area of Chakan, around 45 km on the outskirts of Pune.

Five fire tenders and six water tankers battled the flames.

All five victims were employees of the company. Some other workers managed to escape.

–IANS