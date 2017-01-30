Pune Infosys Employee Murder: Mumbai Police arrested the Absconding security guard of the campus

Pune, Jan 30:The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old security guard in connection with the murder of Rasila Raju, a software engineer who was working at Infosys, Pune.

Bhaben Saikia, a native of Assam, worked as a watchman at the Pune Infosys campus. He had allegedly fled from Pune after murdering the 25-year-old employee.

However, the police did not mention any reasons behind why the guard had killed Rasila.

25-year-old K Rasila Raju hailed from Kerala and was working as a software engineer at Infosys. She was allegedly strangled to death with a computer wire at the ninth floor of the Infosys building.

“The incident might have taken place around 5 PM but we received a call around 8 PM. Raju was employed as a software engineer by the firm,” police investigating the case said.

“Her manager was trying to call her, but there was no response. The manager called and asked the security guard to go and check and when the security guard went to see her, she was found unconscious near her workstation,” she added.

Albeit it was Sunday, Rasila was working with her two teammates inside the office.