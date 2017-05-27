Pune police arrest an IT engineer accused of sexually abusing his niece

Pune, May27:Pune police on Friday arrested an IT engineer accused of sexually abusing his niece. The incident came to light after the eight-year-old girl told her mother that her uncle would play ‘dirty games’ with her.

The girl’s father died three years ago. Her mother is an IT engineer. The woman had asked her husband’s brother to look after the girl on Thursday as her office did not give her a weekly off. The girl said she did not want to stay with her uncle as he would abuse her.

The woman took her daughter to a counsellor, where she narrated her ordeal once more. The woman then called her in-laws and her parents and told them about her brother-in-law’s actions. The woman’s family tried to persuade her not to go to the police as their reputation would be tarnished.

However, she approached the Pune cops on Friday morning and the accused was nabbed that night. Police said the man was on a two-month break from work. He would misbehave with his niece whenever she was alone at home.