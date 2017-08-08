Pune police couple dismissed from service for spreading fake story of climbing Mount Everest

Pune/Maharashtra, August 8: When the law enforcement officers lie, it is the end of their career! A police couple hailing from Pune who was under suspension got dismissed from the force for spreading a fabricated story of climbing the Mount Everest and sharing the morphed images of their ‘tall feat’ in May 2016.

A police probe had already caught their lie in November 2016 and now, on Monday, a senior police official has confirmed the dismissal of the couple Dinesh Rathod and Tarkeshwari Rathod from service. From several media reports, the police claim that the coupled had ‘faked’ the Everest climb and shared edited photographs to mislead the public. This is regarded as an insult for the aspiring climbers.

On 5 June 2016, the couple had initially posted that they succeeded in their mission and claimed that they were the first Indian couple to climb the Mount Everest summit. Later, their statement proved fake as the local mountaineering groups confirmed that the couple has never stepped into the summit.

According to media reports, when the Pune police officials were to investigate the matter, it was known that the couple was allegedly banned by the Nepal government from entering the country for a decade.