Pune violence spreads to Mumbai, Dalit groups call for Maha Bandh tomorrow

Mumbai/Maharashtra, Jan 2: In protest against the violent clashes in Pune between the Dalit and Maratha communities, a day before, the bandh called on by Dalit groups in Mumbai on Tuesday also turned violent, throwing the normal life out off-gear.

Reportedly the Dalit groups have sought action against those involved in the clashes. Protesting against the clashes in Pune and Mumbai the Dalit groups have called for a statewide bandh in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday called for a statewide bandh in Mumbai on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, after the state cabinet meeting, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced a Judicial inquiry into the incident by a sitting High Court Judge. A CID inquiry would also be conducted on the death of one person.

Lakhs of Dalits had gathered in Pune to attend an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on Monday. Violent incidents have been reported between the Dalit and Maratha communities on Monday at this event.

One person had been reported dead and several people were injured in the clashes.

The violent mob had stalled train operations at Mulund, Chembur, Bhandup, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Vikhroli and Nehru Nagar in Kurla this morning.

“There are groups of people attempting a rasta roko (to block the way). The police has managed to avoid it so far,” said Additional Commission of Police Lakhmi Gautam.

Protesters had also attempted to march towards Ambedkar Garden in Chembur. But they were stopped by the police. Sion Panvel highway was also blocked by the protestors.

The violent mob had vandalised buses which lead to suspending services to Ahmednagar and Aurangabad.