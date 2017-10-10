Pune rural police manifest to be different: Registers case and launch probe in sandal missing case

Pune/ Maharashtra, October 10: When many of us would have experienced a delay from police official to probe or even register a genuine complaint regarding theft or robbery, Pune rural police prove to be an exception.

A case of missing sandal of a person was taken seriously by the police officer followed by a complaint from Vishal Kalekar, who is a resident of Rakshewadi in Khed tehsil of Pune district. Kalekar went to the police station on October 3 to report that his brand new sandal was stolen from outside his apartment and insisted on filing a FIR.

Khed police, after the 36-year-old Kalekar insisted, registered a case of theft under Section 379 of IPC against the unidentified persons.

Kalekar resides on the third floor of Palash Residency apartment on Takalkarwadi Road in Khed.

Inspector of Khed police Pradeep Jadhav said, “We have registered an offense of theft in this case and our probe is on.” He added that nobody has been arrested yet.

According to the complaint, the theft happened during the early hours of October 3 between 3 am and 8 am. Some unidentified persons came inside the building and allegedly took away his new black sandal worth Rs 425.

On-duty officer YM Gaikwad registered an offense of theft after Kalekar approached police and he was given a copy of the first information report (FIR).

Police Naik SM Dhole was investigating the case, as per Khed police station reports.