Pune software engineer, who was bleeding severely died because he did not get timely help

PUNE,July21: A 25-year-old software engineer, who was bleeding severely after being knocked down by a hit-andrun accident, died because he did not get timely help from passersby at Indrayaninagar corner in Bhosari on Wednesday evening. Shockingly, the onlookers chose to shoot videos and click photos of the accident rather than take the engineer, Satish Prabhakar Mete, to hospital.

Kartikraj Kate, a dentist from Bhosari who stopped to help Mete, took him to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri where he was declared dead by the doctors. Mete is from Aurangabad and was living in Moshi and working in Bhosari.

Kate told TOI that he was on his way to his clinic in Bhosari around 6.30pm on Wednesday when he noticed a crowd at Indrayaninagar corner. “When I slowed down, I saw a badly injured man lying on the road. He was soaked in blood but was conscious,” he said.

Kate said the man was bleeding profusely and his face was covered with a cloth. “He was moving his hands and legs. People had gathered around him. Some clicked photographs of the accident scene, while some one shot a video too. But none of them was ready to help him,” he said.

Kate then flagged down an autorickshaw. “There were passengers in it, but the driver was helpful. He told them to disembark and put the accident victim in his vehicle,” he said.

Mete had sustained severe head injuries and was bleeding from the nose and ears. Kate noticed tyre marks on his stomach. On the way to hospital, Kate tried to save the man’s life by giving him cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Kate said, “However, after some time, he stopped responding. The doctors took an electrocardiogram at the hospital and declared him brought dead. His life could have been saved had the onlookers around taken him to the hospital immediately.”

Senior inspector Bhimrao Shingade of the Bhosari MIDC police station told TOI that Mete was involved in a hit-and-run accident. He has appealed to people to contact the police station on 020-27130003 if they have noted down the registration number of the vehicle or if they have any information about it.