Pune techie dies after bring stabbed by attacker on road
Pune,Dec26:a 23-year-old software engineer had been stabbed multiple times when she was seen running on a road in Pune on Friday night, possibly to lose her attacker. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.
Antara Das, a Capgemini employee, left her office in Tathwade area on the outskirts of Pune at 8 pm and decided to not take the office cab. Her company told police that Ms Das wrote in the official register that she would take an auto instead.
Ms Das had a heated argument with a man who hit her in the head, stabbed her and chased her on the road when she tried to escape, said an eyewitness who was passing by on a motorcycle. He also claimed to have seen the attacker and has given a statement to the police.
The motorcyclist with the help of another passer-by then rushed her to the nearby Dhanvantari Hospital. “Ms Das was taken to a nearby hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival,” a senior police officer said.
Antara, a resident of Behala in West Bengal had joined Capgemini in Pune six months ago.
“We are shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic death of our employee. We stand with the family in this hour of loss and are extending all possible support to the investigation authorities,” Capgemini said in a statement.
Police is searching for the suspected attacker and are also talking to Antara’s parents to see if the he was known to her.