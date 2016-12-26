Pune techie dies after bring stabbed by attacker on road

Pune,Dec26:a 23-year-old software engineer had been stabbed multiple times when she was seen running on a road in Pune on Friday night, possibly to lose her attacker. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

Antara Das, a Capgemini employee, left her office in Tathwade area on the outskirts of Pune at 8 pm and decided to not take the office cab. Her company told police that Ms Das wrote in the official register that she would take an auto instead.

Ms Das had a heated argument with a man who hit her in the head, stabbed her and chased her on the road when she tried to escape, said an eyewitness who was passing by on a motorcycle. He also claimed to have seen the attacker and has given a statement to the police.

The motorcyclist with the help of another passer-by then rushed her to the nearby Dhanvantari Hospital. “Ms Das was taken to a nearby hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival,” a senior police officer said.