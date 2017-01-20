Pune techie strangles wife ,hangs himself over marital discord and social media posts

PUNE, Jan 20: Furious over a social media post, a techie in Pune allegedly strangled his wife and then hung himself at their home on Tuesday.

Rakesh Gangurde, 34, left a suicide note in which he reportedly said he was upset with his wife Sonali for sharing too much about their lives on social media.

Rakesh and 28-year-old Sonali had been married for four years and didn’t have children. They allegedly fought frequently over Sonali’s social media posts.

“As per the purported suicide note left by Rakesh, he was not happy with Sonali, who used to discuss details of family planning and other marital details with her friends on social media and that prompted him to take the drastic step,” a police officer told the Press Trust of India. Sonali’s brothers found their bodies on Wednesday night when they came for a visit. Her mother had called her from Nashik but had grown worried when there was no response. She then called her sons and asked them to check on their sister. The brothers went to the apartment and found it locked from inside. Alarmed, they called the police, who broke open the door. They found Rakesh hanging from a nylon rope and Sonali lying on the bed, the police officer said.