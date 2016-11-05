Pune youth drag bleeding dog tied to motorcycle and kill it brutally

Pune,Nov5:The Hinjewadi police booked the five unidentified youths on Friday after a complaint was lodged by a local animal activist, Anson Palakkal (29), a resident of Sus village. The youths were booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and various sections of the Bombay Police Act.

In his complaint, Palakkal said two women software engineers in their early 20s, who witnessed the killing, narrated the incident to him after ferreting his cellphone number from the internet.He said the women told him that the youths first attacked the white-coloured dog with sticks near the gram panchayat office in the village for unknown reasons. The dog bled profusely and became unconscious.

The police have launched a search for the youths, who were on two motorcycles.Palakkal said the youths then tied a nylon rope around the dog’s neck and tied it to one of their motorcycles before dragging it for two kilometers to a spot located outside the village. The dog was found dead on a public road, police said.

Senior inspector Arun Waykar of the Hinjewadi police station said they suspect that the youths are residents of Sus village or its adjoining areas.”We do not know why the youths killed the dog so brutally but prima facie we suspect that it may have chased some of them when they were on their motorcycles,” he said.

Palakkal said he went to the spot where the dog had been beaten up and found the sticks lying there. He said the dog was around five years old.