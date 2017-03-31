Punishment for cow slaughter in Gujarat amended to life imprisonment
Ahmedabad, March 31: The Gujarat Assembly on Friday passed a rigid law providing for life-term for those found indulged in cow-slaughtering. It had increased the punishment for cow slaughtering to life imprisonment.
In the former law, amended in 2011, it was specified that cow slaughter would lead to a maximum jail term of seven years. The amendment also had increased penalty for the offence from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, according to NDTV. The Gujarat Animal Preservation Act of 1954 also states that punishment for transporting of cows will be 10 years term in jail.
Earlier, when Narendra Modi was the state chief minister, the Gujarat government had imposed a blanket ban on cow-slaughter, transportation and selling of cow-beef by amending the erstwhile Gujarat Animal Preservation Act of 1954, in 2011. From the time of passing this law, the offences associated with cow slaughter in Gujarat were covered under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act of 2011.