Punishment for cow slaughter in Gujarat amended to life imprisonment.

Ahmedabad, March 31: The Gujarat Assembly on Friday passed a rigid law providing for life-term for those found indulged in cow-slaughtering. It had increased the punishment for cow slaughtering to life imprisonment.

In the former law, amended in 2011, it was specified that cow slaughter would lead to a maximum jail term of seven years. The amendment also had increased penalty for the offence from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, according to NDTV. The Gujarat Animal Preservation Act of 1954 also states that punishment for transporting of cows will be 10 years term in jail.