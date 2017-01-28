Punjab AAP candidate injured in accident, 1 dead

Chandigarh, Jan 28: A person was killed and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate was injured on Saturday when an SUV collided with a tractor-trolley near Jagraon town in Punjab, police said

The accident took place due to thick fog on the Jagraon-Jalandhar highway.

The victim was identified as Gurvinder Singh, the driver of the tractor.

The AAP candidate, Sarbjit Kaur Manuke, was rushed to a hospital in Moga town nearby with injuries on her head.

Four of her supporters, travelling in the SUV with her, were also hospitalised.

The Scorpio, which was badly damaged in the accident, hit the tractor-trolley from behind, the police added.

–IANS