Punjab accountant lost Rs 80,000 to cyber criminals from Delhi

Chandigarh,July28:Sukhwinder became a target of cyber criminals. The accused withdrew money from his account through an ATM in Delhi. A tribune photograph

Another fraud has come to light as the city police is already struggling to solve pending cases related to the cyber crime. A city-based accountant lost Rs 80,000 to cyber criminals. A complaint was lodged in this connection at the Ghumar Mandipolice post by Sukhwinder, a resident of Giaspura. However, the police is yet to register an FIR in this connection.

Officials told the victim that an initial probe was required before registering a case. The victim has a bank account at the SBI branch in Ghumar Mandi. Sukhwinder said he received message on his mobile that Rs1,100 and Rs 38,900 were transferred from his bank account to another account of Kulwant Kaur in Ludhiana early in the morning on July 25. A few minutes later, he received another SMS of withdrawal of Rs 40,000 from his bank account.

“Despite the fact that I am not having internet banking, still swindler managed to transfer funds from my bank account. The amount was withdrawn from an ATM at Connaught Place in Delhi. The actual ATM card is in my possession. I hope the city police cyber cell will help me in recovering my amount,” said the victim. “As Rs 40,000 was transferred to Kulwant Kaur, I went to the residence of the beneficiary to apprise her about transfer of funds in her account,” he added.

“The woman told me that earlier, too, someone had transferred funds in her account, which were later withdrawn through an ATM in Delhi. She had then informed the bank about the fraud,” revealed the victim. He said after transferring the amount in Kulwant Kaur’s account, the accused had immediately withdrawn it from the ATM in Delhi. SHO, police division No. 2, Pawan Kumar, said after receiving complaint it would be transferred to the cyber cell for a further probe.

The gang, which duped an industrialist ArunBeri of Rs 70 lakh, is still roaming free. The police have yet to find the accused. Beri said he started receiving money back in his account as Rs 34 lakh was frozen by the bank. So far, Rs 13 lakh was credited in his account, he added. “I want the police to probe the role of bank officials concerned in Kolkata and Delhi as criminals have managed to hack KYC-compliant accounts, reportedly on the basis of fake ID proofs,” he said. “I also urge the police to nab persons involved in the crime so that the remaining amount can be recovered,” added the businessman.

In a similar case, Mohan Singh, a manufacturer, lost Rs 2.5 lakh to cyber criminals. The police have yet to register an FIR in this regard. “I cannot claim funds from bank until the police register an FIR. I am being made to run from pillar to post,” he alleged.