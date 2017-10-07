Punjab and Haryana Court grants interim bail Ryan International School founders over Pradyuman Thakur murder

New Delhi, October 7: The Punjab and Haryana Court granted interim bail to the founders of the Ryan International School over the murder case of a student Pradyuman Thakur on Saturday. The court has stayed the orders to arrest them in connection with the Pradhyumn murder case.

An interim bail has been allowed to the Pinto family till December 5. The court ordered the CBI to present a record on the matter on December 5.

High Court Justice Surinder Gupta today granted interim bail to them (the three trustees) till December 5,” Arshdeep Singh Cheema, who along with Sandeep Kapur, appeared for the Pinto family told PTI.

The court has asked the Pinto family to cooperate with the investigation whenever the CBI calls. The High Court had stayed the arrest of the Ryan group trustees on September 28. they had earlier sought for anticipatory bail.

Pradhuman Thakur, a Class 2 student was found with his throat slit and bleeding in the school washroom on September 8.

After the incident, the schoolbus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested. The incident lead to the nation-wide outrage of protests against the child’s killing. Allegations were made against the school management and the Pinto family.

On September 25, the High Court had impleaded CBI as a respondent in a petition seeking bail for the three Ryan International Group trustees.